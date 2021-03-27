Women outnumber men for latest police recruits
In the latest Essex Police passing out parade, 31 of the 59 new officers were women – the largest number in one intake.
Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington told the new officers: “Not since the Second World War has our country faced such a challenge.
"At times of challenge, the public will look to our leaders and they will also look to you to help them and keep them safe.
“We are leading the response across greater Essex, working with partners to protect and serve Essex at a time when people, and especially the vulnerable, are anxious and sometimes scared.
"There is a roadmap back to normality but we are not there yet.”
He said Essex Police are committed to being an inclusive force.
They have attracted 105 more applications from women and 103 more applications from people who are black, Asian or from a minority ethnic background.
By March 2022 they will have 3,553 officers – a 10-year high.