Purse stolen from shopper's bag in Aldi supermarket, Walden

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:40 AM September 20, 2021   
Two men, shopping in Aldi, Saffron Walden, Essex, released by Essex Police to track them

Essex Police is asking for help to identify these men. A purse was stolen from a bag in Aldi, Saffron Walden. - Credit: Essex Police

Do you recognise these men? Essex Police has today (Monday September 20) released these images after a purse was stolen from a woman's bag in Aldi, Saffron Walden.

The incident happened at the Thaxted Road store on Monday July 26, between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

If anyone knows who the men are, call police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/149268/21.

You can also submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Essex Police
Saffron Walden News

