News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Crime

Thefts from village cars cause hundreds of pounds in losses

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 12:00 PM February 26, 2021   
Several cars have been targeted by thieves in Great Chesterford

Several cars have been targeted by thieves in Great Chesterford - Credit: Archive picture

Several thefts and attempted thefts from cars in Great Chesterford resulted in losses of hundreds of pounds. 

On Newmarket Road, tools worth £6,000 were stolen from two cars. The car locks have been cut and a crowbar is believed to have been used to open the doors. A 10-centimetre hole has been reported on one door of each car. 

A resident who parked their Mini Cooper on The Willows had their £180 coat stolen from within. The victim had left two bank cards inside the coat, which were used by the thieves. 

A transmission linking key has been used to attempt entry into a car on Spencer Road. 

In Pilgrim Close, several items have been stolen from a Nissan Navara. 

You may also want to watch:

The incidents took place on February 16 and 17. 

Witnesses are encouraged to contact Essex Police on 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

SEE ALSO: Police Commissioner says increasing tax 'has been the right choice for Essex

Local Elections 2021: Key dates released for voters and candidates

Most Read

  1. 1 Long recycling centre queues into the road 'nearly cause accident'
  2. 2 Council responds to unflattering comments
  3. 3 MP responds to HuffPost Twitter row
  1. 4 District council urged to cancel investment
  2. 5 High Street shop staff will 'miss Saffron Walden community'
  3. 6 Footpath sign that points to wall is likened to Harry Potter book
  4. 7 Airport group's CEO reacts to Covid roadmap and says Budget offers hope
  5. 8 Boy, five, who could wave cancer goodbye this year dances with twin brother
  6. 9 Another business permanently closes its doors in Saffron Walden
  7. 10 Flitch Trials rescheduled to 2022
Essex Police
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Boots, Saffron Walden

Boots suffers perfumes theft and damage to doors

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
The Gate on Thaxted Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: Calin Dirstar.

Plan to convert town restaurant into homes

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus infections fall sharply in Uttlesford

Coronavirus

Uttlesford sees sharp fall in Covid-19 infections

Roger Brown

Author Picture Icon
The site of the proposed 3G pitch at Saffron Walden County High School. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Uttlesford District Council

Delight as work set to start on Uttlesford's first 3G football pitch

Louise Dunderdale

person