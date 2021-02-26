Thefts from village cars cause hundreds of pounds in losses
Several thefts and attempted thefts from cars in Great Chesterford resulted in losses of hundreds of pounds.
On Newmarket Road, tools worth £6,000 were stolen from two cars. The car locks have been cut and a crowbar is believed to have been used to open the doors. A 10-centimetre hole has been reported on one door of each car.
A resident who parked their Mini Cooper on The Willows had their £180 coat stolen from within. The victim had left two bank cards inside the coat, which were used by the thieves.
A transmission linking key has been used to attempt entry into a car on Spencer Road.
In Pilgrim Close, several items have been stolen from a Nissan Navara.
The incidents took place on February 16 and 17.
Witnesses are encouraged to contact Essex Police on 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
