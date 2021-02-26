Thefts from village cars cause hundreds of pounds in losses

Published: 12:00 PM February 26, 2021

Several cars have been targeted by thieves in Great Chesterford - Credit: Archive picture

Several thefts and attempted thefts from cars in Great Chesterford resulted in losses of hundreds of pounds.

On Newmarket Road, tools worth £6,000 were stolen from two cars. The car locks have been cut and a crowbar is believed to have been used to open the doors. A 10-centimetre hole has been reported on one door of each car.

A resident who parked their Mini Cooper on The Willows had their £180 coat stolen from within. The victim had left two bank cards inside the coat, which were used by the thieves.

A transmission linking key has been used to attempt entry into a car on Spencer Road.

In Pilgrim Close, several items have been stolen from a Nissan Navara.

The incidents took place on February 16 and 17.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact Essex Police on 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

