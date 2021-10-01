Published: 11:01 AM October 1, 2021

Thieves have stolen a car after breaking into an Essex home.

Essex Police received reports that a grey Leon Seat Cupra was stolen from a driveway on Haverhill Road, Steeple Bumpstead on Friday, September 24.

The car, with vehicle registration HN69 OGO, is thought to have been stolen between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

Police believe the thieves entered the home to steal the keys beforehand.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or Ring doorbell video to help them recover the car.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the car or has any footage can contact Braintree CID on 101, quoting reference 42/207657/21.

Information can also be reported via the digital 101 service at https://www.essex.police.uk/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.