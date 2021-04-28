News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Crime

Potential "chemical threat" closed Walden road

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:22 AM April 28, 2021   
Emergency services responded to an incident in Highfields, Saffron Walden

Emergency services responded to an incident in Highfields, Saffron Walden - Credit: NPTV

A potential chemical threat closed a Saffron Walden road last night (Tuesday).

Emergency services including a HAZMAT unit, police, fire and ambulance staff were in attendance shortly after 7pm.

A resident in Highfields, Saffron Walden, had received a letter containing an unknown substance.

The road was closed as a precaution.

Essex Police said they did not find any hazardous substances.

You may also want to watch:

Enquiries into the source of the letter are ongoing.

Emergency services responded to an incident in Highfields, Saffron Walden

Emergency services responded to an incident in Highfields, Saffron Walden - Credit: NPTV


Most Read

  1. 1 Woman taken to hospital with burns after Walden fire
  2. 2 Walden's Lime Avenue football pitches joy
  3. 3 Affinity Water will "look at ways to soften water"
  1. 4 Why a Devon lighthouse has appeared on a Walden bollard
  2. 5 Potential "chemical threat" closed Walden road
  3. 6 Standing for election for a seat on Essex County Council on May 6, 2021
  4. 7 Former Walden mayor named Almshouses' first ever honorary trustee
  5. 8 Anglo-American War Memorial among heritage assets
  6. 9 Driver stuck in vehicle for two-and-a-half hours in collision
  7. 10 Walden pub reopens after four years
Essex Police
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
East of England Ambulance Service
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

DLP-9493-0e6b18e1-5e49-40ac-86

Affinity Water: No compensation for customers in water softening row

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Dig It Community Allotment in Saffron Walden

Walden community allotment seeks volunteers

Louise Dunderdale

person
Culture Club members Roy Hay, Boy George and Mikey Craig will be performing an outdoor show at Audley End, Saffron Walden.

Music

Boy George and Culture Club announce summer Audley End concert

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
A man, woman and a small, black schnoodle around a Scrabble board

Lockdown Easing

Maisie the schnoodle returns to care home after year of 'fur'-lough

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon