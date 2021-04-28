Potential "chemical threat" closed Walden road
Published: 10:22 AM April 28, 2021
- Credit: NPTV
A potential chemical threat closed a Saffron Walden road last night (Tuesday).
Emergency services including a HAZMAT unit, police, fire and ambulance staff were in attendance shortly after 7pm.
A resident in Highfields, Saffron Walden, had received a letter containing an unknown substance.
The road was closed as a precaution.
Essex Police said they did not find any hazardous substances.
You may also want to watch:
Enquiries into the source of the letter are ongoing.
Most Read
- 1 Woman taken to hospital with burns after Walden fire
- 2 Walden's Lime Avenue football pitches joy
- 3 Affinity Water will "look at ways to soften water"
- 4 Why a Devon lighthouse has appeared on a Walden bollard
- 5 Potential "chemical threat" closed Walden road
- 6 Standing for election for a seat on Essex County Council on May 6, 2021
- 7 Former Walden mayor named Almshouses' first ever honorary trustee
- 8 Anglo-American War Memorial among heritage assets
- 9 Driver stuck in vehicle for two-and-a-half hours in collision
- 10 Walden pub reopens after four years