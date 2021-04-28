Published: 10:22 AM April 28, 2021

Emergency services responded to an incident in Highfields, Saffron Walden - Credit: NPTV

A potential chemical threat closed a Saffron Walden road last night (Tuesday).

Emergency services including a HAZMAT unit, police, fire and ambulance staff were in attendance shortly after 7pm.

A resident in Highfields, Saffron Walden, had received a letter containing an unknown substance.

The road was closed as a precaution.

Essex Police said they did not find any hazardous substances.

Enquiries into the source of the letter are ongoing.

