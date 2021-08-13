News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man jailed: stun gun disguised as torch seized at Stansted Airport

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 4:46 PM August 13, 2021    Updated: 5:41 PM August 13, 2021
Stun gun disguised as a torch was discovered during Border Force checks at Stansted Airport, Essex

The stun gun disguised as a torch was discovered during checks at Stansted Airport

A man has been jailed for five years after a potentially deadly stun gun, disguised as a torch, was found during checks of incoming freight at Stansted Airport.

Border Force found the item on February 22.

Investigators from the National Crime Agency and Police Scotland raided 54-year-old Yai Kain Cheung's home in Bishopsgate Gardens, Springburn, Glasgow, where the package was destined and arrested him on suspicion of importing firearms.

Custody photograph of Yai Kain Cheung aged 54 Bishopsgate Gardens, Springburn, Glasgow who has been jailed

Yai Kain Cheung aged 54 Bishopsgate Gardens, Springburn, Glasgow was jailed after he pleaded guilty to purchasing the firearm disguised as a torch, seized at Stansted Airport

The stun gun in a box found during Stansted Airport checks was disguised as a torch

The stun gun found during freight checks at Stansted Airport was disguised as a torch

The stun gun disguised as a torch was discovered during checks at Stansted Airport

The stun gun disguised as a torch was discovered during checks at Stansted Airport - Credit: National Crime Agency / Police Scotland

They found two further stun devices during a search of his home, prohibited under the Firearms Act 1968.

Cheung pleaded not guilty to the possession charge for two of the devices. This was accepted by the court.

He pleaded guilty to purchasing the firearm seized at Stansted Airport, and was jailed for five years at the High Court in Glasgow (August 6).

He also pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm due to previous convictions, for which he was jailed for two years. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

NCA Operations Manager Rob Miles of the Organised Crime Partnership (Scotland) said: “Although this item looked innocuous, it was highly dangerous and could have caused serious injury or death.

“Seizures like this show that the importation of firearms into the UK is a known threat we are actively targeting.

“Keeping these sort of weapons out of the hands of criminals like Cheung is a priority for the Organised Crime Partnership, and we’re determined to do all we can with our partners to disrupt that supply line and protect the public.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston of Police Scotland said: “This operation was mounted to ensure the removal of such dangerous weapons and demonstrates the key partnership work that is undertaken on a daily basis by Police Scotland with other law enforcement agencies including the National Crime Agency to protect Scotland’s communities.”

Martin Hendy, Border Force Central Region's Deputy Director, said: “The sentence handed down is the result of hard work and dedication from Border Force and the National Crime Agency to secure the UK’s borders, and sends a clear warning to anyone considering attempting to smuggle dangerous weapons into the country that we remain vigilant and prepared.”

