Copper cable worth estimated £15,000 stolen from manholes near Walden

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 4:17 PM September 27, 2022
Essex Police has launched an investigation into the theft of copper cable from manholes near Saffron Walden (File picture)

Essex Police has launched an investigation into the theft of copper cable from manholes near Saffron Walden (File picture) - Credit: Will Durrant

Copper cable worth an estimated £15,000 has been stolen from a road near Saffron Walden.

Essex Police officers are investigating the theft of copper cable from beneath manholes in Walden Road, Little Chesterford in August.

A police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information following the theft of a large amount of copper cable near Saffron Walden.

"It was taken from underground manholes in Walden Road, Little Chesterford at around 1.25am on August 23.

"It caused a major outage in the area and the value of the theft is about £15,000.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."

The spokesperson said anybody with information can contact police online (https://www.essex.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 42/222247/22.

Alternatively, reports can be made 100 per cent anonymously to CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.

