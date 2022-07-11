More than 50 drivers have been handed fixed penalty notices (FPNs) on the M11 near Stansted Airport after they were allegedly seen using the hard shoulder while emergency crews dealt with a fatal crash - Credit: Will Durrant

More than 50 drivers were handed fixed penalty notices after they were seen using the M11 hard shoulder while emergency crews dealt with a fatal crash.

Using dash-cam footage, Essex Police identified 52 vehicles in the hard shoulder while traffic queued on the approach to an incident between London and Cambridge.

The crash took place on the M11 northbound at around 2.05pm on Friday, June 17 between junction 7a (Harlow) and junction 8 (Stansted Airport). One man died at the scene.

The incidents are thought to have taken place between junction 7a at Harlow (pictured) and junction 8 at Stansted Airport and Bishop's Stortford - Credit: Will Durrant

Adam Pipe, head of roads policing, said drivers who disobey hard shoulder rules put emergency crews and other motorists at risk.

He said: "When we attend any collision, we shut the road to carry out our investigation, treat the casualties and make sure all road users are not put at further risk.

"We understand the frustration this may cause some drivers, but it is imperative that we carry out our enquiries, which may take some time but are completely necessary.

"It is not acceptable that some drivers feel their inconvenience is more important than anyone else's delay and take risks like this.

"Poor decisions during a time like this can hinder emergency services and prolong our attendance."

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

All traffic was freed by 3.50pm the same afternoon, but an Essex Police spokesperson said their work was "hindered" by hard shoulder drivers.

It is illegal to drive in the hard shoulder on a motorway, except in an emergency.

The Highway Code reads: "You must not use a hard shoulder except in an emergency or if directed to do so by the police, traffic officers or a traffic sign."