News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Crime

M11 and A14 racer who reached speeds of up to 160mph jailed

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:44 PM August 6, 2021   
A Google Street View image: M11 junction 8 for the A120 (Bishop's Stortford, Stansted Airport)

A man has been jailed for reaching speeds of up to 160mph on a journey from London to Northamptonshire - Credit: Google Earth

A 21-year-old driver has been jailed for speeding through Essex and Cambridgeshire at speeds of up to 160 miles per hour.

John Connors, of Mushroom Field Road, Northampton, admitted to driving a Mercedes dangerously from London to Northamptonshire on April 24.

He also admitted to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Northampton Crown Court heard that he started his journey on the A406 North Circular in London before travelling along the M11.

He then drove along the B1383 through rural villages including Newport, Essex before travelling along the A14 and A45.

Bedfordshire Police said he reached speeds of up to 160mph.

Connors was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for dangerous driving with a concurrent three-month jail term for driving while disqualified.

Most Read

  1. 1 First in-person meeting in 17 months after Covid restrictions lifted
  2. 2 Venue change for Ibiza Anthems Garden Party to Saffron Walden
  3. 3 In this week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on Thursday August 5
  1. 4 Live variety showcase will raise Maddi Foundation funds
  2. 5 Town council welcomes Affinity Water U-turn as supplier announces surcharge
  3. 6 8 countries added to UK green travel list
  4. 7 Creamfields announces new electronic music festival for Chelmsford, Essex, in 2022
  5. 8 Essex's Ben Maher takes Tokyo 2020 gold
  6. 9 Uttlesford faces 'house building assault', says leader
  7. 10 Battle of Britain Air Show tickets go on sale as IWM Duxford celebrates Spitfire squadron at flying day

He has been disqualified from driving for three years and will need to take an extended re-test to drive again.

He must also pay a £156 victim surcharge.

Crime
Travel
A14
Essex
Cambridgeshire
M11 Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

DLP-9493-0e6b18e1-5e49-40ac-86

Saffron Walden Town Council

'We're sorry': Affinity to resume water softening in Saffron Walden

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A mobile phone image of a car driving on railway tracks

Ipswich man charged in connection with Cheshunt rail incident

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Olaf and Elsa from the film Frozen meet a fan on The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

In pictures: Fun raises community support cash

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Great Britain's Bethany Shriever and Kye Whyte celebrate their Gold and Silver medals respectively f

Olympics | Interview

'You've got to commit': Essex's Beth Shriever on her Tokyo 2020 gold

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon