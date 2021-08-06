M11 and A14 racer who reached speeds of up to 160mph jailed
- Credit: Google Earth
A 21-year-old driver has been jailed for speeding through Essex and Cambridgeshire at speeds of up to 160 miles per hour.
John Connors, of Mushroom Field Road, Northampton, admitted to driving a Mercedes dangerously from London to Northamptonshire on April 24.
He also admitted to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
Northampton Crown Court heard that he started his journey on the A406 North Circular in London before travelling along the M11.
He then drove along the B1383 through rural villages including Newport, Essex before travelling along the A14 and A45.
Bedfordshire Police said he reached speeds of up to 160mph.
Connors was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for dangerous driving with a concurrent three-month jail term for driving while disqualified.
He has been disqualified from driving for three years and will need to take an extended re-test to drive again.
He must also pay a £156 victim surcharge.