23-year-old faces 14 terrorism charges after Stansted Airport arrest

Will Durrant

Published: 2:46 PM September 22, 2022
Updated: 2:48 PM September 22, 2022
A man who was arrested at Stansted Airport in March 2022 has been charged with 14 alleged terrorism offences (File picture) - Credit: Will Durrant

A 23-year-old man faces 14 terrorism charges after his arrest at Stansted Airport in Essex.

Ismail Kissa, of Trelawn Road in Leyton, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court this afternoon (Thursday, September 22).

The Metropolitan Police has charged Mr Kissa with 13 counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication - under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006 - and one of possessing a document containing information likely to be useful for terrorism - under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The force said the charges relate to alleged "Islamist terrorism".

A Met Police statement reads: "A man has been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command."

Mr Kissa was arrested at Stansted Airport on March 29, 2022.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
