Man in court over alleged 'fox-killing' during Puckeridge Hunt

Pearce Bates

Published: 1:58 PM June 23, 2022
A 30-year-old man will appear in court in connection with the death of a fox near Clavering, according to Hertfordshire police - Credit: Matt Powell; Inset: South Cambs Hunt Saboteurs

A 30-year-old man will appear in court following the death of a fox during the Puckeridge Hunt.

A fox died at the time that the event was underway, the day after Boxing Day (on December 27), 2021.

The body of the animal was found between Brent Pelham and Clavering, according to self-titled hunt saboteurs.

Following an "extensive investigation" by Hertfordshire Police's Rural Operational Support Team (ROST), a man from Brent Pelham has been reported on suspicion of hunting a wild mammal with a dog.

He is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Wednesday July 13.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "We understand this is an extremely emotive subject and a thorough investigation has been carried out into the incident.

"The matter will now progress through the court and it is important that it is allowed to do so unimpeded.

"We urge people not to comment online about the case."

Hertfordshire Constabulary
