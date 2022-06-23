Man in court over alleged 'fox-killing' during Puckeridge Hunt
- Credit: Matt Powell; Inset: South Cambs Hunt Saboteurs
A 30-year-old man will appear in court following the death of a fox during the Puckeridge Hunt.
A fox died at the time that the event was underway, the day after Boxing Day (on December 27), 2021.
The body of the animal was found between Brent Pelham and Clavering, according to self-titled hunt saboteurs.
Following an "extensive investigation" by Hertfordshire Police's Rural Operational Support Team (ROST), a man from Brent Pelham has been reported on suspicion of hunting a wild mammal with a dog.
He is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Wednesday July 13.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "We understand this is an extremely emotive subject and a thorough investigation has been carried out into the incident.
"The matter will now progress through the court and it is important that it is allowed to do so unimpeded.
Most Read
- 1 Man in court over alleged 'fox-killing' during Puckeridge Hunt
- 2 Met Office weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning for East of England
- 3 Delayed Local Plan sparks Uttlesford development fears
- 4 Dane's 10 day walk home with only a backpack
- 5 "You could hear a pin drop": Author's reading in bookstore
- 6 Post Office: change of location in Newport
- 7 Mayoral year donations are handed out
- 8 Uttlesford new development could be triple the size of one refused
- 9 Bank of England warns people have 100 days to use old £20 and £50 notes
- 10 A505 long delays between Royston and M11 motorway at Duxford
"We urge people not to comment online about the case."