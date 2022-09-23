Ismail Kissa, aged 23, of Trelawn Road in Leyton, London, was arrested at Stansted Airport, Essex, in March 2022 - Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

A 23-year-old from east London has pleaded not guilty to 14 terrorism charges following his arrest at Stansted Airport.

Ismail Kissa, of Trelawn Road in Leyton, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday, September 22).

Mr Kissa pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication - under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006 - and one count of possessing a document containing information likely to be useful for terrorism - under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command arrested Mr Kissa at Stansted Airport in Essex on March 29, 2022.

The force said its investigation is linked with "Islamist terrorism" and charged Mr Kissa with the offences on September 22.

Magistrates' in Westminster remanded Mr Kissa in custody.

His case was sent to the Old Bailey for trial, with his first crown court hearing due on Friday, October 21.