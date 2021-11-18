Police hand file to CPS amid Uttlesford 'governance issue' probe

Essex Police has submitted an evidence file about Uttlesford District Council to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Police confirmed today (November 18) that its Serious Economic Crime Unit had handed evidence to the CPS.

It relates to a governance issue at the council, which police began investigating in 2020.

A police spokesperson said: “A file has now been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service regarding a matter relating to Uttlesford District Council.

“A further comment will be released upon its review.”

The CPS echoed the police statement.

When approached by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a spokesperson for Uttlesford District Council said it would be “inappropriate” to comment because of the ongoing investigation.

The council has been under the control of the Residents for Uttlesford Party since 2019.

The CPS prosecutes criminal cases after they have been investigated by the police.