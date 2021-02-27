Published: 10:00 AM February 27, 2021

A rape victim has urged others in a similar position to "be brave and report it to Essex Police". - Credit: Essex Police

Three robbers left with thousands of pounds after threatening a showroom’s staff.

The robbers threatened to damage the cars in a showroom on Cambridge Road, Stansted.

The staff felt under threat of potential violence from the intruders.

The company offered them £3,000 to leave.

The incident took place on February 17.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police is appealing for information.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/27971/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SEE ALSO: Police Commissioner says increasing tax 'has been the right choice for Essex

Local Elections 2021: Key dates released for voters and candidates