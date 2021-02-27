Robbers leave with hundreds of pounds after threatening business staff
Published: 10:00 AM February 27, 2021
- Credit: Essex Police
Three robbers left with thousands of pounds after threatening a showroom’s staff.
The robbers threatened to damage the cars in a showroom on Cambridge Road, Stansted.
The staff felt under threat of potential violence from the intruders.
The company offered them £3,000 to leave.
The incident took place on February 17.
You may also want to watch:
Essex Police is appealing for information.
Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/27971/21.
Most Read
- 1 Long recycling centre queues into the road 'nearly cause accident'
- 2 Thefts from village cars cause hundreds of pounds in losses
- 3 District council urged to cancel investment
- 4 Controversial investment is ethical, district councillors say
- 5 Plan to convert town restaurant into homes
- 6 Council responds to unflattering comments
- 7 High Street shop staff will 'miss Saffron Walden community'
- 8 Footpath sign that points to wall is likened to Harry Potter book
- 9 Boots suffers perfumes theft and damage to doors
- 10 Uttlesford sees sharp fall in Covid-19 infections
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
SEE ALSO: Police Commissioner says increasing tax 'has been the right choice for Essex
Local Elections 2021: Key dates released for voters and candidates