Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Crime

Robbers leave with hundreds of pounds after threatening business staff 

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 10:00 AM February 27, 2021   
Essex Police

A rape victim has urged others in a similar position to "be brave and report it to Essex Police". - Credit: Essex Police

Three robbers left with thousands of pounds after threatening a showroom’s staff. 

The robbers threatened to damage the cars in a showroom on Cambridge Road, Stansted. 

The staff felt under threat of potential violence from the intruders. 

The company offered them £3,000 to leave. 

The incident took place on February 17. 

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police is appealing for information.  

Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/27971/21.  

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

SEE ALSO: Police Commissioner says increasing tax 'has been the right choice for Essex

Local Elections 2021: Key dates released for voters and candidates

Essex Police
Stansted News
Uttlesford News
Essex

