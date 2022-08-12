'Group of youths' set fire to football ground in Saffron Walden
- Credit: Archant
A fire has caused "extensive damage" to a spectator shelter at a football ground in Saffron Walden.
Officials at the ground believe that the fire may have been started by a group of "youths".
The incident occurred at around 4pm on Wednesday (August 10), at a football pitch on Crabtrees.
Officers from Essex Police and Essex Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, where damage had been caused to a wooden hut and grass football pitch.
Both Essex Police and the fire service are working to determine the cause of the blaze.
A spokesperson for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are appealing for the public's help following a fire in Saffron Walden, the cause of which is currently undetermined.
"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything or have any further information to contact us.
"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."
Information can be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 42/210522/22.
Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.