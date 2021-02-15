Published: 5:31 PM February 15, 2021

Two fraudsters claiming to be police officers conned an 83-year-old woman into parting with more than £10,000.

But the quick-thinking pensioner foiled the next plot when she was targeted again and asked to set up a savings account which would have given them access to more money.

The bogus officers claimed they were investigating counterfeit money at a bank when they got in touch with the woman on November 17. They persuaded her to withdraw a five-figure sum, then sent a courier to collect the cash at the junction of Hollyhock Road and Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden, on December 23.

The courier, a white male in his late teens or early 20s, had short black hair, wore dark clothing and had a grey rucksack.

Essex Police are urging residents to be vigilant. PC Ritch Morris said police want to hear from anyone who has received a similar phone call.

“We are investigating similar incidents in the county and I’d ask people to please be vigilant, as these callous criminals are very persuasive."

He said police officers, law enforcement agencies and banks will never ask people to send money, bank cards or other personal property via a courier, taxi or similar means. He stressed they will also never ask for your bank account details or PIN over the phone.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “Challenge anyone who asks you such details and if you are suspicious they are not genuine, end the phone call.

“Wait at least five minutes to ring your bank to check with them the validity of the call, or use another phone, as fraudsters can wait on the line.

“Please report any suspicious calls to us, so we can investigate.”

Anyone who has information about the Saffron Walden incidents is asked to contact the Uttlesford local policing team quoting reference 42/4366/21.

You can call 101 or use the online platform at https://www.essex.police.uk/, where you can also use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form via the website at Crimestoppers-uk.org