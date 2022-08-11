Items worth a "three-figure sum" were reported stolen from Holland and Barrett in Saffron Walden (File picture) - Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

Items worth a three-figure sum are thought to have been stolen from a Saffron Walden shop.

According to Essex Police, the items were taken from Holland and Barrett in the Market Place at around 1.45pm on Saturday, July 9.

Officers investigating the theft have released pictures of two people who may have seen the theft took place, or who may know about the incident.

Police have released an image of two men who may know about a theft from Holland and Barrett in Saffron Walden - Credit: Essex Police

In an appeal accompanying the images, a police spokesperson said: "If you recognise the men or have any information about the incident, you can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Visit https://www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Please quote the crime reference number 42/178094/22.

"Alternatively you can call us on 101.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers, by visiting their website (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by calling 0800 555 111."