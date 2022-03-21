News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Crime

Saffron Walden: Mini Cooper stolen from drive

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:16 AM March 21, 2022
Updated: 10:27 AM March 21, 2022
Essex Police are seeing footage or witnesses after a Mini Cooper is stolen from a Saffron Walden drive

Essex Police are seeing dash cam, doorbell footage or witnesses after a Mini Cooper is stolen from a Saffron Walden drive - Credit: PA

Burglars stole jewellery and a car key from a house in Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden, then stole the Mini Cooper from the drive.

The car, a 14 plate, is a distinctive Volcanic Orange colour.

The burglary happened on Friday, March 18 between 7pm and 7.20pm.

Essex Police officers are seeking witnesses, CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage.

Please quote crime report 42/69244/22.

How to contact Essex Police

Submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Essex Police
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Don't Miss

Tevin Christy (left) has been jailed for ten years and Darren Smith (right) is wanted in connection with the burglary. 

Cambs Live News

Man jailed for 10 years over 'terrifying' burglary at Fenland farm

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden enjoy some refreshments after their game at Woodford

Shortstaffed Saffron Walden earn Woodford's thanks

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Ukraine support: Bags in a bundle, The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Charity News | Updated

Ukraine invasion: Latest support from Saffron Walden and district

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Dust from the Sahara carried by warm winds that have brought unseasonal spring temperatures has seen

Skies could turn orange as Saharan dust expected to sweep across UK

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon