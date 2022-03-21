Essex Police are seeing dash cam, doorbell footage or witnesses after a Mini Cooper is stolen from a Saffron Walden drive - Credit: PA

Burglars stole jewellery and a car key from a house in Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden, then stole the Mini Cooper from the drive.

The car, a 14 plate, is a distinctive Volcanic Orange colour.

The burglary happened on Friday, March 18 between 7pm and 7.20pm.

Essex Police officers are seeking witnesses, CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage.

Please quote crime report 42/69244/22.

How to contact Essex Police

Submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.