Saffron Walden: Mini Cooper stolen from drive
Published: 10:16 AM March 21, 2022
Updated: 10:27 AM March 21, 2022
- Credit: PA
Burglars stole jewellery and a car key from a house in Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden, then stole the Mini Cooper from the drive.
The car, a 14 plate, is a distinctive Volcanic Orange colour.
The burglary happened on Friday, March 18 between 7pm and 7.20pm.
Essex Police officers are seeking witnesses, CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage.
Please quote crime report 42/69244/22.
How to contact Essex Police
Submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.
You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.