Saffron Walden Tesco petrol station targeted by theives

Rosie Boon

Published: 3:49 PM March 19, 2022
The attempted burglary happened between 00.30am and 1am on Thursday 17 March.

The attempted burglary happened between 00.30am and 1am on Thursday 17 March. - Credit: Google

Thieves attempted to burgle Tesco petrol station on Radwinter Road on St Patrick's Day. 

The attempted burglary happened between 00.30am and 1am on Thursday 17 March.

It was reported that a blue Freelander was seen at the location at the time of the incident and the occupants tried to force their way into the kiosk causing damage to a wall and glass doors.

They left when another car pulled on to the forecourt.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward if they saw anything or have any dash cam footage.

A spokesperson said: "If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Please quote crime refence 42/67648/22.

"You can also call the non-emergency police number on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

