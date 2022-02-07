News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Crime

Man allegedly carried cocaine through Stansted Airport in a gold duck statue

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:03 PM February 7, 2022
Updated: 12:08 PM February 7, 2022
Stansted Airport. Picture: Will Durrant

A man allegedly carried a statue of a duck filled with cocaine through Stansted Airport - Credit: Will Durrant

A man who allegedly carried a gold duck statue stuffed with cocaine through Stansted Airport has appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Aldo Alushi, 29, who is from Harlow but has no fixed abode, appeared at crown court on Friday, February 4.

He is charged with the import of a controlled drug of Class A with intent to evade a prohibition/restriction.

He had allegedly carried a gold duck statue containing approximately five kilos of cocaine from Columbia through Stansted Airport on January 7.

He was arrested by National Crime Agency officers at the airport, where he was also searched by Border Force officers.

Alushi pleaded not guilty to the charge at Essex Magistrates Court on January 8, and the case was sent to Chelmsford Crown Court.

At Alushi's Chelmsford Crown Court appearance on Friday, no pleas were taken and the case was adjourned to February 18.

Chelmsford Crown Court
Stansted Airport News
Uttlesford News
Chelmsford News

Don't Miss

Cindy Whife who will walk 10,000 steps every day in February, Saffron Walden, Essex

Addenbrooke's Hospital

Walden receptionist: From wobbly to walking 10,000 steps challenge

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Main: The Wellcome Genome Campus in Hinxton, Cambridgeshire; Inset: Natalie Lazar Adler

LGBTQ+ | Interview

History Month: 'Science and sexuality cross over more than you might think'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Male singer, eyes shut while performing, Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden, Essex

Music

Fairycroft House holding 50th All Star Jam Night

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Three students with a vacuum cleaner, Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden, Essex

Education News

In pictures: School activities across Uttlesford

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon