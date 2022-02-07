A man allegedly carried a statue of a duck filled with cocaine through Stansted Airport - Credit: Will Durrant

A man who allegedly carried a gold duck statue stuffed with cocaine through Stansted Airport has appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Aldo Alushi, 29, who is from Harlow but has no fixed abode, appeared at crown court on Friday, February 4.

He is charged with the import of a controlled drug of Class A with intent to evade a prohibition/restriction.

He had allegedly carried a gold duck statue containing approximately five kilos of cocaine from Columbia through Stansted Airport on January 7.

He was arrested by National Crime Agency officers at the airport, where he was also searched by Border Force officers.

Alushi pleaded not guilty to the charge at Essex Magistrates Court on January 8, and the case was sent to Chelmsford Crown Court.

At Alushi's Chelmsford Crown Court appearance on Friday, no pleas were taken and the case was adjourned to February 18.