News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Crime

Teen arrested for 'terrorism offences' at Stansted Airport

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:27 AM June 29, 2022
A police officer talking into his radio, next to another police officer.

The alleged offences are "linked to extreme Islamist ideology". - Credit: PA

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences at Stansted Airport.

The 16-year-old was due to board a flight on Monday (June 27), before officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command arrested him during a "Schedule 7 stop".

The boy was taken into custody on suspicion of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, and disseminating terrorist publications.

The Metropolitan Police have advised that the alleged offences are "linked to extreme Islamist ideology".

The teenager has been detained under PACE (Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984).

He remains at a London police station whilst officers continue their enquiries.

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a property in east London. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Wenden Junior Cricket Club embrace new cricket season
  2. 2 Teen arrested for 'terrorism offences' at Stansted Airport
  3. 3 How well do you know the Gibson Library?
  1. 4 Committee and president appointed for Elsenham WI
  2. 5 The Railway Arms awarded CAMRA county pub of the year
  3. 6 Saffron Walden draw positives at Witham
  4. 7 Can you complete the Census 2021 map game?
  5. 8 Uttlesford new development could be triple the size of one refused
  6. 9 Ben & Jerry's ice cream sold at Sainsbury's recalled due to health concerns
  7. 10 Property: How could the new laws for renters affect you?

This search has now been completed.

Suspected terrorist activity can be reported online or by calling the anti-terrorism hotline, on 0800 789 321.

Metropolitan Police
Stansted Airport News
Stansted News

Don't Miss

An image of the fox and a police car.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man in court over alleged 'fox-killing' during Puckeridge Hunt

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Uttlesford District Council sign in Saffron Walden

Uttlesford District Council

Delayed Local Plan sparks Uttlesford development fears

Louise Dunderdale and Charlie Ridler LDRS

Logo Icon
Uttlesford District Council's offices in Saffron Walden. Picture: Will Durrant

Uttlesford District Council

Solar farm application decision is deferred

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Stormy clouds and a road through fields.

Met Office

Met Office weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning for East of England

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon