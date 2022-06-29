The alleged offences are "linked to extreme Islamist ideology". - Credit: PA

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences at Stansted Airport.

The 16-year-old was due to board a flight on Monday (June 27), before officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command arrested him during a "Schedule 7 stop".

The boy was taken into custody on suspicion of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, and disseminating terrorist publications.

The Metropolitan Police have advised that the alleged offences are "linked to extreme Islamist ideology".

The teenager has been detained under PACE (Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984).

He remains at a London police station whilst officers continue their enquiries.

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a property in east London.

This search has now been completed.

Suspected terrorist activity can be reported online or by calling the anti-terrorism hotline, on 0800 789 321.