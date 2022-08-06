News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Driving ban and unpaid work for Stansted man who punched police officers

Will Durrant

Published: 3:34 PM August 6, 2022
A man from Stansted admitted to punching two officers in Broxted, Uttlesford on Monday, July 25

A man from Stansted who assaulted two police officers in the Uttlesford district has been handed a community order.

Zak Donaldson, aged 18, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 27 where he admitted to punching two police officers in Broxted, near Great Dunmow, two days beforehand on July 25.

An Essex Police spokesperson said the two officers were both punched when they stopped Donaldson, of Walson Way, Stansted, to carry out a search.

A man from Stansted was handed a community order and a driving ban at Colchester Magistrates' Court (pictured) after punching a police officer - Credit: Su Anderson/Archant

The spokesperson said: "He was arrested and later charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without insurance."

Magistrates in Colchester ordered Donaldson to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, told him to fulfil rehabilitation activity requirement, and banned him from driving for 28 days.

