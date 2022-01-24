Suspected crowbar assault leaves Stansted driver with serious injuries

A group of men left a driver with serious injuries after an assault with a crowbar in Stansted Mountfitchet (File photo) - Credit: PA/Peter Byrne

A group of men launched an assault on a driver in Stansted Mountfitchet on Sunday (January 23).

A vehicle rammed a grey hatchback parked in Gall End Lane at around 1.15am.

Men in dark clothing and face coverings exited the vehicle and used a crowbar or handled weapon to assault the hatchback driver through the car window.

Essex Police said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not described as life-threatening.

Detectives are looking for the suspects, who fled the scene.

Detective Sergeant Luke Howard of Braintree CID said: "Our teams have been working to establish the circumstances leading to the victim becoming injured.

"We’re at an early stage in the investigation, but we do not believe that there is a wider risk to the community."

Essex Police is appealing for witnesses, who can contact officers online (https://www.essex.police.uk) or by phone on 101, quoting incident 71 of January 23.