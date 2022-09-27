News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Crime

Essex and Cambs: Three arrested amid £1 million cable theft investigation

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:49 PM September 27, 2022
Essex Police executed a warrant at Stondon Massey amid an investigation into cable thefts worth around £1 million

Essex Police executed a warrant at Stondon Massey amid an investigation into cable thefts worth around £1 million - Credit: Essex Police

Three men have been arrested as part of an investigation into cable theft worth around £1 million.

Officers from Essex Police are looking into reports of cable theft in north and west Essex, central Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.

Essex's Serious and Organised Crime Unit executed a warrant in Stondon Massey near Brentwood this morning (Tuesday, September 27) where they made the arrests.

Police made made three arrests in connection with the cable thefts in Essex, Cambs and Suffolk

Police made made three arrests in connection with the cable thefts in north and west Essex, central Cambridgeshire and Suffolk - Credit: Essex Police

Police made made three arrests in connection with the cable thefts in Essex, Cambs and Suffolk

Police made made three arrests in connection with the cable thefts in north and west Essex, central Cambridgeshire and Suffolk - Credit: Essex Police

A police spokesperson said: "We are investigating 25 thefts which took place across in rural areas in north and west Essex, as well as in Suffolk and central Cambridgeshire.

"In total, about £1m worth of cable was stolen from the sites.

"That sum does not include the impact on the public and businesses.

"Three men aged 20, 22 and 41 have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman sustains 'potentially life-changing' injuries in B1383 Newport crash
  2. 2 Two people in 'life-threatening condition' after A120 crash near Stansted
  3. 3 Essex and Cambs: Three arrested amid £1 million cable theft investigation
  1. 4 71-year-old from Wendens Ambo dies in Great Shelford collision
  2. 5 Chocolates sold at Tesco stores recalled after health risk discovered
  3. 6 Eco Market held in Saffron Walden as part of Great Big Green Week
  4. 7 When will coins and banknotes featuring the King come into circulation?
  5. 8 Tree planting commemorates history of Thaxted's Jewish refugees
  6. 9 Copper cable worth estimated £15,000 stolen from manholes near Walden
  7. 10 WaldenTRI athletes star for GB at European Championships

"They have been taken to custody for questioning."

Essex Police executed a warrant at Stondon Massey amid an investigation into cable thefts worth around £1 million

Essex Police executed a warrant at Stondon Massey amid an investigation into cable thefts worth around £1 million - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police executed a warrant at Stondon Massey amid an investigation into cable thefts worth around £1 million

Essex Police executed a warrant at Stondon Massey amid an investigation into cable thefts worth around £1 million - Credit: Essex Police

Detective Inspector Frazer Low added: "Cable thefts greatly impact communities with services such as phones and broadband being cut off until repairs can be made, and the perpetrators of such crimes have no regard for the harm these activities cause to the public and to businesses."

Essex Police
Brentwood News
Essex
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

A man who was arrested at Stansted Airport in March 2022 has been charged with 14 alleged terrorism offences (File picture)

Metropolitan Police

23-year-old faces 14 terrorism charges after Stansted Airport arrest

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Queen in a white and pink outfit, smiling.

The Queen

Saffron Walden memorial event for Queen cancelled

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Ismail Kissa, aged 23, of Trelawn Road in Leyton, London, was arrested at Stansted Airport, Essex, in March 2022

Westminster Magistrates Court

Stansted Airport: 23-year-old pleads not guilty to 14 terrorism charges

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden Town Hall. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Saffron Walden Neighbourhood Plan receives 'overwhelming' approval

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon