Essex and Cambs: Three arrested amid £1 million cable theft investigation
Three men have been arrested as part of an investigation into cable theft worth around £1 million.
Officers from Essex Police are looking into reports of cable theft in north and west Essex, central Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.
Essex's Serious and Organised Crime Unit executed a warrant in Stondon Massey near Brentwood this morning (Tuesday, September 27) where they made the arrests.
A police spokesperson said: "We are investigating 25 thefts which took place across in rural areas in north and west Essex, as well as in Suffolk and central Cambridgeshire.
"In total, about £1m worth of cable was stolen from the sites.
"That sum does not include the impact on the public and businesses.
"Three men aged 20, 22 and 41 have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal.
"They have been taken to custody for questioning."
Detective Inspector Frazer Low added: "Cable thefts greatly impact communities with services such as phones and broadband being cut off until repairs can be made, and the perpetrators of such crimes have no regard for the harm these activities cause to the public and to businesses."