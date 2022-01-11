Teen arrested after alleged disturbance inside Saffron Walden Costcutter
- Credit: Google Earth
A teenager has been arrested after allegedly punching windows at a Saffron Walden shop.
A witness to the incident claimed that a boy was shouting, swearing and breaking windows inside Costcutter on High Street.
The witness reported that the boy cut his hand.
Essex Police said it received reports of a disturbance at the shop on Tuesday, January 4 at around 3pm.
Police officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of theft, criminal damage, common assault and public order offences.
The boy has since been released but an investigation into the incident is underway.
A police spokesperson said: "A teenage boy has been arrested after a disturbance at a shop.
"We were called to the scene with reports of damage being done to a Costcutter store.
"We arrived and arrested a 16-year-old boy.
"He has been released under investigation."