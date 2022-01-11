News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Crime

Teen arrested after alleged disturbance inside Saffron Walden Costcutter

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:40 AM January 11, 2022
Costcutter in Saffron Walden

Costcutter in Saffron Walden - Credit: Google Earth

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly punching windows at a Saffron Walden shop.

A witness to the incident claimed that a boy was shouting, swearing and breaking windows inside Costcutter on High Street.

The witness reported that the boy cut his hand.

Essex Police said it received reports of a disturbance at the shop on Tuesday, January 4 at around 3pm.

Police officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of theft, criminal damage, common assault and public order offences.

The boy has since been released but an investigation into the incident is underway.

A police spokesperson said: "A teenage boy has been arrested after a disturbance at a shop.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pictures show how fire crews tackled a car blaze which closed the M11
  2. 2 Vandals thought to have targeted around 30 vehicles in 'keying' spree
  3. 3 Saffron Walden ready for big FA Vase showdown after four-star show on the road
  1. 4 Spate of keying incidents 'ruin' New Year's Day for Saffron Walden drivers
  2. 5 Coronavirus in numbers: The latest Covid-19 data for Uttlesford
  3. 6 Up to £10,000 grants available for events supporting Platinum Jubilee
  4. 7 M&M's and Missguided makeup among items recalled after safety concerns
  5. 8 Handmade items raise 'friendship fund' cash
  6. 9 Imperial War Museums launches first ever IWM Live event at Duxford this year
  7. 10 Saffron Walden pub saved from closure receives national award

"We were called to the scene with reports of damage being done to a Costcutter store.

"We arrived and arrested a 16-year-old boy.

"He has been released under investigation."

Essex Police
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dame June Raine (centre) from Bishop's Stortford next to Dr Julie Thompson and Dr Ruth March of AstraZeneca in Cambridge

Coronavirus

New Year Honours for Saffron Walden and Cambridge health chiefs

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Passengers at London Stansted Airport wearing masks during the Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

Airport welcomes new international travel testing rules

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Michael Toner saw red late on as Saffron Walden Town lost 1-0 to Stansted.

Football

Stansted's promotion hopes take wings but Walden's left bruised

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Group of adults in Christmas costumes, Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, Essex

Consumer | Gallery

In pictures: Doorstep deliveries bring community cheer

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon