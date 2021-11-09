Third man arrested as police investigate anti-Semitic chants on Stansted plane
- Credit: Essex Police
A third man has been arrested after video footage emerged online showing aeroplane passengers chanting anti-Semitic abuse at a man.
Essex Police said a 31-year-old man from Dartford voluntarily attended a police station yesterday (Monday, November 8).
He was arrested on suspicion of committing a public order offence and racially or religiously aggravated harassment.
The video was filmed at Stansted Airport in Essex as West Ham United FC fans boarded a plane to Belgium last Thursday (November 4).
Two men were arrested at Stansted Airport last week.
A 55-year-old man was arrested as he stepped off a flight from Belgium on Friday, November 5 on suspicion of a hate crime.
A 26-year-old man was arrested as he stepped off a flight from the Netherlands on Saturday, November 6 on suspicion of a public order offence.
Both men were bailed until December 1.
The investigation is ongoing.