Essex Police arrested a 55-year-old man as he stepped off a flight from Belgium at Stansted Airport - Credit: Essex Police

A third man has been arrested after video footage emerged online showing aeroplane passengers chanting anti-Semitic abuse at a man.

Essex Police said a 31-year-old man from Dartford voluntarily attended a police station yesterday (Monday, November 8).

He was arrested on suspicion of committing a public order offence and racially or religiously aggravated harassment.

The video was filmed at Stansted Airport in Essex as West Ham United FC fans boarded a plane to Belgium last Thursday (November 4).

Two men were arrested at Stansted Airport last week.

A 55-year-old man was arrested as he stepped off a flight from Belgium on Friday, November 5 on suspicion of a hate crime.

A 26-year-old man was arrested as he stepped off a flight from the Netherlands on Saturday, November 6 on suspicion of a public order offence.

Both men were bailed until December 1.

The investigation is ongoing.