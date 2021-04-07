Published: 7:00 AM April 7, 2021

A Saffron Walden resident was left surprised after someone cut down several trees from their garden without permission.

The trees were cut to the stumps and dumped in the garden.

The damage occurred at a house on Summerhill Road on Sunday, March 28 at 11am.

Essex Police are now appealing for information.

Should you have any information about this, please call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/54894/21.

You may also want to watch:

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.