Several trees cut down without permission from Saffron Walden garden

Andra Maciuca

Published: 7:00 AM April 7, 2021   
Summerhill Road, Saffron Walden

Summerhill Road, Saffron Walden - Credit: Andra Maciuca

A Saffron Walden resident was left surprised after someone cut down several trees from their garden without permission. 

The trees were cut to the stumps and dumped in the garden. 

The damage occurred at a house on Summerhill Road on Sunday, March 28 at 11am. 

Essex Police are now appealing for information.

Should you have any information about this, please call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/54894/21. 

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

