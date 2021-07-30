Published: 7:00 AM July 30, 2021

Library image: Speed checks have been taking place in Uttlesford - Credit: Archant

Roads policing officers have carried out speed checks in Thaxted, Newport, Great Dunmow and Leaden Roding.

As a result, 41 drivers have been reported for driving too fast, 13 for driving without a seatbelt and one for driving while talking on a mobile phone.

One motorist was reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition, two had vehicle defects and one had no MOT.

Speed checks and surveys were also carried out with Community Speed Watch members.





Anti-social behaviour

You may also want to watch:

A multi-partner campaign against anti-social behaviour has started, being kicked off with an event at the Recreation Ground in Great Dunmow.

Uttlesford Community Policing Team and Uttlesford District Council's environmental health and environmental protection officers listened to concerns and provided information, and volunteers with the Council for Voluntary Services Uttlesford provided free drinks through their horsebox café.

Similar events have been held in Saffron Walden, Stansted Mountfitchet and Thaxted.

Neighbourhood Watch information has been given out, residents have been advised how to report anti-social behaviour and what the council can do to help them, and over 70 tools have been marked for safety.

In Elsenham, motorists were advised how to keep ‘keyless cars’ safe.

In the Thaxted area, farmers and landowners of 19 farms have been visited and asked about specific issues they face, by the Uttlesford Community Safety Partnership.

Essex Police and licensing officers from Uttlesford District Council have visited Dunmow licensed premises to talk about the town’s PubWatch scheme.

Police have been on patrol, asking village residents about their issues and concerns.

Uttlesford CPT's community safety and engagement officer PC Kerry Rowson said: “Being part of the Community Safety Partnership means our community policing team works alongside partner agencies and with members of our communities to provide long-term solutions to anti-social behaviour.

“Anti-social behaviour can have devastating effects on those affected so it is vital we all work together to support our local communities and tackle on-going problems as a collective.”

Report incidents of anti-social behaviour via the website at www.essex.police.uk via Live Chat which is open from 7am to 11pm daily or by completing an online report. You can also ring 101.

If you’ve been a victim of anti-social behaviour, or crime, and are feeling mentally impacted by it, contact Victim Support on 0808 1689 111.

Further information about issues ranging from anti-social behaviour and crime prevention to rural crime, Watch schemes & initiatives and wildlife crime is online at https://www.essex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information