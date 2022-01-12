Free catalytic converter anti-theft marking session on Sunday
- Credit: Archant
The Uttlesford Community Safety Partnership is hosting another free catalytic convertor marking session on Sunday (January 16), at Tread First, Shire Hill, Saffron Walden.
Three of the four slots are already sold out. The remaining slot is 1pm to 2pm.
Using Selectamark's CAT Converter marking kit, catalytic convertors will be marked using a metal etching compound and two durable heat resistant labels that are uniquely numbered and impossible to remove in one piece.
This will allow stolen catalytic convertors to be identified by police and scrap metal dealers once registered.
Book via Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/uttlesford-community-safety-partnership-37658959253. Participants will then receive an e-ticket they must show on the day.
* Uttlesford Community Policing Team will be at Saffron Walden Market on Saturday January 22 from 10am to 2pm.
They will be at Audley End (Abbey Lane) on Sunday January 23 from 9.30am to 10.30am when residents can sign up to the Essex Police Dog Watch Scheme.
