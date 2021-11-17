The Operation Sceptre launch, with the temporary knife amnesty bin which will be touring Uttlesford towns and villages - Credit: Uttlesford Community Safety Partnership

A temporary knife amnesty bin is being taken into Uttlesford towns and villages so bladed items can be disposed of without fear of prosecution.

More than 50 weapons have already been taken off the streets in Essex, and 38 weapons have been seized at county airports and ports including knuckledusters, flick knives, fixed knives and swords.

Police are carrying out a number of operations, alongside knife sweeps at transport hubs and installing temporary metal detectors in town and city centres which identify when knives are being carried.

They will also visit schools to warn pupils of the dangers of knife crime and carrying knives.

Operation Sceptre is also being used to raise awareness of new legislation which makes it illegal to possess weapons such as knuckledusters, flick knives and telescopic truncheons in private places, such as homes.

The Uttlesford Community Safety Partnership is providing the temporary knife bin.

The bin's first location is the Co-op car park at Flitch Green on Wednesday, December 1 between 10am and 2pm. Further dates and locations will be released shortly.

Anyone who wants to surrender a knife should make sure it is fully wrapped up and placed in a secure container before it is brought to the amnesty bin.

Essex Police Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “Knife crime wrecks lives and every life lost in Essex is a tragedy.

"We make no apology for our uncompromising approach to tracking down and arresting people responsible for knife crime.”

Cllr Colin Day, Uttlesford District Council’s portfolio holder for Communities and Public Safety, said: “Whilst knife related crime in Uttlesford is low, we have seen the impact that incidents involving knives can have on victims, their families and the wider community.

“It is important to prevent knife crime from happening in the first place.

"I would urge anyone, including those with ornamental weapons at home who may not be aware of the new legislation, to make use of the amnesty and to dispose of a knife, whether the reason they have it, in this safe and secure way.”

If someone is unsure about whether to bring in a knife, contact Essex Police at Uttlesford.cpt@essex.police.uk