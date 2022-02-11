Firefighters from Saffron Walden and Chelmsford rescued a crow from netting on Sunday, February 6 - Credit: Steve Kidman

King Street in Saffron Walden was briefly closed as firefighters rescued a crow caught in netting on the roof of a three-storey building.

Firefighters from Saffron Walden called in colleagues from Chelmsford, who used a cherry picker to untangle the crow on Sunday, February 6.

The Ariel Ladder Platform, commonly called a cherry picker, was called in from Chelmsford - Credit: Steve Kidman

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called at 11am to King Street after reports an animal was trapped.

"Crews confirmed on arrival that a crow was trapped in the roof area of a three-storey building.

"In order to release the animal safely and ensure no-one was put at risk, the road was briefly closed while firefighters worked at height."

After what some might call a "rookie" error, the crow was left in the hands of the RSPCA.