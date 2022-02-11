News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Crow trapped near the top of three-storey building

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:14 PM February 11, 2022
Updated: 2:26 PM February 11, 2022
Firefighters from Saffron Walden and Chelmsford rescued a crow from netting on Sunday, February 6

Firefighters from Saffron Walden and Chelmsford rescued a crow from netting on Sunday, February 6 - Credit: Steve Kidman

King Street in Saffron Walden was briefly closed as firefighters rescued a crow caught in netting on the roof of a three-storey building.

Firefighters from Saffron Walden called in colleagues from Chelmsford, who used a cherry picker to untangle the crow on Sunday, February 6. 

An Ariel Ladder Platform from Chelmsford on King Street, Saffron Walden

The Ariel Ladder Platform, commonly called a cherry picker, was called in from Chelmsford - Credit: Steve Kidman

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called at 11am to King Street after reports an animal was trapped.

"Crews confirmed on arrival that a crow was trapped in the roof area of a three-storey building.

"In order to release the animal safely and ensure no-one was put at risk, the road was briefly closed while firefighters worked at height."

After what some might call a "rookie" error, the crow was left in the hands of the RSPCA.

RSPCA and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service vehicles on King Street, Saffron Walden

The RSPCA and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene - Credit: Steve Kidman

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Chelmsford News

Don't Miss

A Stansted Express-branded Greater Anglia train bound for London Liverpool Street at Audley End, Essex

Greater Anglia

Medical incident near Audley End station halted trains

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The US Eighth Air Force celebrated its 80th anniversary with a flypast over the Imperial War Museum, Duxford

Heritage | Gallery

'Mighty Eighth' marks 80th anniversary with East Anglian fly-past

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Representatives from a number of organisations at the new Saffron Community Link in Saffron Walden, Essex

Charity News | Gallery

There's a new community facility in Saffron Walden

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Stansted Airport. Picture: Will Durrant

Chelmsford Crown Court

Man allegedly carried cocaine through Stansted Airport in a gold duck...

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon