Crow trapped near the top of three-storey building
- Credit: Steve Kidman
King Street in Saffron Walden was briefly closed as firefighters rescued a crow caught in netting on the roof of a three-storey building.
Firefighters from Saffron Walden called in colleagues from Chelmsford, who used a cherry picker to untangle the crow on Sunday, February 6.
An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called at 11am to King Street after reports an animal was trapped.
"Crews confirmed on arrival that a crow was trapped in the roof area of a three-storey building.
"In order to release the animal safely and ensure no-one was put at risk, the road was briefly closed while firefighters worked at height."
After what some might call a "rookie" error, the crow was left in the hands of the RSPCA.