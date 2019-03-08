A collection of curiosities on offer as hundreds of people turn out to enjoy themed fair

Charlotte Hayden (left) and Tilly Hayden (right) with their Birkin-style statement piece. Photo: ARCHANT Archant

The Curiosity Fair came to Saffron Walden on August 31.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alli Jones with her bag made of a war time blanket. Photo: ARCHANT Alli Jones with her bag made of a war time blanket. Photo: ARCHANT

The event took place on August 31 at the Friends Meeting House and saw more than 300 people browse some 25 stalls.

According to event organiser, Jo Voce, 56, Saffron Walden, the fair earned its name because items on sale are 'all things curious'.

She said: "We have a nice mixture of vintage things and crafts, antiques and collectables. We have jewellery, vinyl records, vintage clothing, some upcycling and handmade gifts."

One of the main attractions of the event was the Vintage Parcel stall owned by sisters Charlotte, 21, and Tilly, 26, Hayden, from Bishops Stortford, who said: "We stock our vintage bits from 60s and 70s. We sell clothing, women's and men's accessories and homeware and we try find interesting pieces like the typewriter. We have a Birkin-style piece inspired from the 60s which encapsulates all we try to do with our stall.

Judith's stall in aid of the hospice. Photo: ARCHANT Judith's stall in aid of the hospice. Photo: ARCHANT

"We have a lot of stuff from Europe and we also go to London. We got a lot of things from there that we don't find anywhere else and in London they are really expensive."

Charlotte and Tilly both think it's 'very important' to be environmentally-friendly in what they do, so they only buy vintage, clothes from charities and ethical homeware.

Charlotte was also selling environmentally-friendly 'witchcraft supply' on the day under the Eco Witch Co brand. "I use recycled glass for the candles," she said, adding: "I use soy wax because it's vegan, essential oils and homemade herbs. I think even if you are not into witchcraft everyone loves candles".

Alli Jones, 51, a seamstress from Brandon, in Norfolk: "I have a lot of vintage stuff and revival fabric, that is what I like to call it. The bags are handmade from clothes, curtain fabric. This bag is from a war time blanket."

Newspaper from 1911 at Judith's stall. Photo: ARCHANT Newspaper from 1911 at Judith's stall. Photo: ARCHANT

Hospice ambassador Judith from Cambridge said her stall was in aid of the Arthur Rank Hospice in Cambridge.

"These are all books which have been donated to one of our five shops and they are the older, collectable and vintage books", she said.

Judith added: "All this money that I take goes to supporting the hospice. I raised more than £200. It's a wide range of books, some very nice editions. Some of them are very hard to find and we have some 19th century newspapers. As they are donated items you never know what you are going to find and that is what brings people in and back."