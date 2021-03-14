Cycling and walking consultation launched

Published: 10:00 AM March 14, 2021

Essex County Council is asking Uttlesford residents for their views on the development of cycling and walking networks across the area.

Its Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan, consultation, which runs until April 7, wants feedback about the overarching network of routes, not on specific infrastructure enhancements, at this stage.

The Government awarded £7.3m from its Active Travel Fund in November 2020 for projects to reallocate and create more space for cycling and walking.

Cllr Kevin Bentley, deputy leader of Essex County Council and cabinet member for infrastructure, said: “One of the aims of our safer greener healthier campaign is to encourage local residents to rethink the way they travel where possible, especially for shorter journeys.

“We want to ensure that new housing and commercial developments have access to excellent walking and cycling infrastructure which in turn enables trips into a wider active travel network.”

Visit https://consultations.essex.gov.uk/sustainable-travel-planning-team/lcwipconsultation/