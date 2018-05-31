Advanced search

Two 10-year-old-girls get on their bikes and raise £1,800 for Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 30 June 2020

Tessa Connor. Picture: Supplied

Tessa Connor. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Two 10-year-old girls have cycled 50 kilometres and raised over £1,800 for Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Alia Martin in the t-shirt she designed for the fund-raising cycle ride. Picture: SUPPLIEDAlia Martin in the t-shirt she designed for the fund-raising cycle ride. Picture: SUPPLIED

Starting in the heatwave of Wednesday (June 24) they completed five 10K rides on five consecutive days.

On the last day, on Sunday, they were joined by nearly 50 friends and family on their cycles.

Tessa Connor and Alia Martin, both live in the same street in Widdington and are pupils at Dame Bradbury School in Saffron Walden.

Tessa and Alia on their bikes. Picture: SUPPLIEDTessa and Alia on their bikes. Picture: SUPPLIED

They went on a circular route from their homes along the Henham Way.

Although supporters joined in for the final day on Sunday, they were socially distanced. The bikes started off at different times.

Tessa said: “The first day took an hour, but one day we did it in 48 minutes, which we were really proud of but on the last day, we were going slowly so people could stay apart.”

Alia designed a special t-shirt for their outings saying: Kindness Matters. Help Addenbrooke’s Help Others.”

She said: “We wanted to do something to give something back to people who have risked a lot working non-stop.

“We love biking so we mixed that up and enjoyed it so much.”

The t-shirt also carries the slogan: “Do something you love to help people who need love.”

Her mum, Seema said: “She designed it in her bedroom.”

Both Alia’s grandparents are doctors. Her mum Seema said: “My dad was worried that it was going to turn into an event but everyone stayed the right distance apart.”

Tessa said on Monday, the day after their five-day cycle: “I’m finding it hard to walk upstairs. My legs are like jelly.”

Her mum Shona said: “They planned this before they knew they would be back at school.

We tried to find a route as away from roads as possible.”

“Each day it seemed to be so hot. One day we went out at 6.45pm to 7.45pm. On the final day, we set off at 11am and then the heavens opened. Everyone laughed, we had four seasons in one day and it was quite a shower.”

The girls’ target was to raise £1,000. By Monday, they had reached £1,819.

To help Alia and Tessa raise money for Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust: go to: Justgiving at: Tessa & Alia are raising money for Addenbrookes Charitable Trust.

