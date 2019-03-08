Police appeal after cyclist is found unconscious in road

Police are investigating after a cyclist was found lying unconscious in a road in Saffron Walden.

The man, said to be in his 60s, was found by a passer-by at around 8.50pm in Walden Road on Sunday.

He had been riding a black bike between Little Walden and Saffron Walden.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating the circumstances which led to him becoming injured.

"If you saw anything, have any dash cam footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting incident 1158 of 14 July or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."