Saffron Walden pupils support teacher’s marathon bid

Nick Evans, teacher at Dame Bradbury's School, with some of the pupils who have donated to his London Marathon efforts. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

More than 100 pupils at Dame Bradbury’s School in Saffron Walden will have their names printed on a teacher’s shirt when he runs the London Marathon next month.

Nick Evans, a PE teacher, first ran the marathon in 2007 and, this year, he was lucky enough to gain a place in the ballot once more.

Mr Evans is raising funds for Kidney Research UK, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

“I had the idea of talking to the children and staff about the marathon so I did my assembly whilst on a treadmill and asked them if they’d like to sponsor me,” he said. “In return for their donations they could write their names down and I would have them printed on my shirt that I would run in. I was fortunate to get 150 names and my fundraising is going better than expected.”

You can sponsor Mr Evans by visiting: www.justgiving.com/teams/nickevans1980.