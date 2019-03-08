Gallery

Crowds gather to enjoy annual Dance in the Square

Dancing in the Square on a hot August night. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO Archant

On a hot August night, Saffron Walden's Dance in the Square attracted a crowd, including 100-year-old Joan Emerson and also Mel Phillips and her friends celebrating Mel's hen night.

The music came from two bands, the Freddie Hall Band who played Motown, soul and blues and Mr Coverman. There was also entertainment from youngsters from Stagecoach Drama School.

The Freddie Hall band has recently returned from a successful tour of Nice, France and is about to release an album.

The event is free being organised by Saffron Walden Initiative and sponsored by businesses in the town.

Jacqui Portway from Saffron Walden Initiative, said: "What a night! We were pleased to host the 17th bank holiday Dance in the Square.

The Freddie Hall Band, supported by Coverman and Stagecoach, were so professional and we are very grateful for the support of our volunteers, sponsors, and the public who came out on a marvellous, warm evening. See you all next year."

