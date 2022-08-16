News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dance in the Square heading to Saffron Walden

Anne Suslak

Published: 1:40 PM August 16, 2022
Miss Disco lead singer Susan Pinky

Miss Disco is performing at Dance in the Square in Saffron Walden - Credit: Marts Arts Photography

The 19th Dance in the Square is coming to Saffron Walden next week.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 27 from 7.45pm to 10.45pm.

Miss Disco is headlining the event with Coverman and Brown Paper Bag supporting, along with surprise guests.

Thanks are extended to this year's sponsors Frank Riccio Hairdressing, Inexress/Cambridge, Saffron Walden Building Society, Walden Capitol, the town and district councils, and councillors James De Vries, Derek Eyke, Heather Asker, Richard Freeman, John Lodge and Barbara Light.

Refreshments are provided by Boho Kitchen, Giggly Pig, Sevs Ice Cream, Ella’s Toast & Cheese and Kings Arms Bar, with thanks to Terry, Carl and Keith for their support.

The event is free but is dependent on donations on the day via either cash or card.

Guests should bring their own chair and put their rubbish in black bin bags, and the road will reopen at midnight.

