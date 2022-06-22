Dane North is walking an estimated 10 days from Essex to North Yorkshire for Mind charity funds - Credit: submitted

A Carver Barracks man, who also serves as a Newport on-call firefighter, aims to "walk home for mental health" and tell his story along the way.

Dane North said he has seen first-hand how mental health has an impact on people's lives.

He's setting off on July 1 with just a backpack of basic necessities and will ask people for food and water on the route.

Dane expects it will take him 10 days of walking and sleeping rough to complete the 480km route home to Brotton, North Yorkshire.

"At the end I’ll talk to my family and friends and share my story which I’ve never done before, they don’t know half of my struggles," he said.

He hopes to raise £1,000 for the mental health charity MIND in the process.

Dane has been serving Essex County Fire and Rescue Service for four years as an on-call firefighter at Newport Fire Station, and has been in the Army for 15 years. He currently works under 29 EOD Royal Engineers.

See his Facebook updates at https://www.facebook.com/Danes-walking-home-for-mental-health-102693229032810

His JustGiving site is at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dane-north