Day full of pride at Saffron Walden County High School

This month, Saffron Walden County High School (SWCHS) has celebrated its fifth Pride day.

Saffron Walden County High School celebrated its fifth Pride day this month. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Staff and students alike attended the event, which benefitted from inspirational speeches from guests.

The school was visited by rabbi Irit Shillor, a Stonewall inspirational speaker. Stonewall is a UK charity which 'campaigns for equality and rights in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community'.

Molly Govus, an ex student at the SWCHS and a SWCHS Allies founder (a student-run group) also took part in talks.

A spokeswoman for the SWCHS said: "Irit and Molly spoke to students about many and varied topics but underpinning their message was how our school community can celebrate diversity and nurture the ability to work with difference.

"It was a packed day; the SWCHS LGBTQ+ Allies organised many events to run at break and lunch time. All students enjoyed the competitions, music, prizes and information available over the course of the day. The Allies used the day to fundraise for the Kite Trust - a Cambridge based charity that supports LGBTQ+ young people.

"It was a fantastic event that the whole school community can be proud of!"

A spokesperson for the Allies said: "It has been a wonderful day, our visiting speakers were so interesting and generous with their time.

"The LGBTQ+ Allies have worked so hard to organise an informative and fun day. The whole school community has come together to create a friendly and supportive atmosphere, where our students can thrive and truly enjoy being themselves."