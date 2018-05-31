Look back: VE Day 2020 in Debden

Toastmaster Richard Cawte became town crier for the day during Debden's VE Day 75. He recited the Cry for Peace during a tour of the village in a vintage Land Rover. Picture: Mike Fairchild Mike Fairchild

We take a look back to VE Day earlier this month.

The 75th anniversary was socially isolated because of coronavirus.

Mike Fairchild sent us this picture from Debden.

It shows Toastmaster Richard Cawte who became town crier for the day.

He recited the Cry for Peace during a tour of the village in a vintage Land Rover. Winston Churchill looks on.

