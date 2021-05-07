News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Sir David Attenborough, JK Rowling inspire Debden

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM May 7, 2021   
Sir David Attenborough was one of the figures created for the Debden Inspires Trail

Sir David Attenborough was one of the figures created for the Debden Inspires trail - Credit: Debden Primary Academy

The Debden Inspires trail has highlighted people whose lives are an inspiration to others.

Environmentalist Sir David Attenborough and Harry Potter author JK Rowling were among famous names whose images were on display over the bank holiday weekend.

The Debden Inspires trail was planned by the Friends of Debden Primary Academy organisation.

It encouraged participants to walk around the village, following a trail map leading to displays and information boards presenting inspirational people. 

The eye-catching displays were created by villagers and Debden Primary Academy children.

You may also want to watch:

As well as famous faces, there were other faces represented with closer links to Debden - such as one child's inspirational grandparents.

The event not only provided families with an engaging collaborative activity for the long weekend, but also raised funds for the school.

Most Read

  1. 1 Saffron Walden shakeup in county council elections
  2. 2 Market Square event organisers "amazed" at popularity of dine-out event
  3. 3 Here's what you can do from May 17 as Covid restrictions ease
  1. 4 New mayor, deputy mayor and leader appointed for town council
  2. 5 Stick to the paths while bluebells bloom, says Essex Wildlife Trust
  3. 6 Wiseman dynasty gets new star as 15-year-old Max hits first senior ton
  4. 7 Standing for election for a seat on Essex County Council on May 6, 2021
  5. 8 Front garden VE Day display planned in Great Chesterford
  6. 9 Walden teddy bear shop to relocate to new venue
  7. 10 Six days of alfresco dining announced for Market Square

The school said they would like to express gratitude to Friends of Debden, and particularly Mrs Alison Hare, who was integral to organising the event.

Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sophie Durlacher of Uttlesford Foodbank

Lockdown Easing

Numbers seeking support double - can you help Uttlesford foodbank?

Louise Dunderdale

person
A train with a bright yellow front pulling into a platform

Greater Anglia

Ageing trains mended using recycled parts for final years of service

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A woman stood in front of a pretty archway of flowers.

Books | Exclusive

Ex-prison governor on writing and retirement in Walden

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Grove Lodge, Saffron Walden is taking part in the National Garden Scheme

Lockdown Easing

Things to do this Bank Holiday weekend

Louise Dunderdale

person