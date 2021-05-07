Published: 12:00 PM May 7, 2021

Sir David Attenborough was one of the figures created for the Debden Inspires trail - Credit: Debden Primary Academy

The Debden Inspires trail has highlighted people whose lives are an inspiration to others.

Environmentalist Sir David Attenborough and Harry Potter author JK Rowling were among famous names whose images were on display over the bank holiday weekend.

The Debden Inspires trail was planned by the Friends of Debden Primary Academy organisation.

It encouraged participants to walk around the village, following a trail map leading to displays and information boards presenting inspirational people.

The eye-catching displays were created by villagers and Debden Primary Academy children.

As well as famous faces, there were other faces represented with closer links to Debden - such as one child's inspirational grandparents.

The event not only provided families with an engaging collaborative activity for the long weekend, but also raised funds for the school.

The school said they would like to express gratitude to Friends of Debden, and particularly Mrs Alison Hare, who was integral to organising the event.