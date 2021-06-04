Lottery prize winners in Debden hit the £30K jackpot
Households in a Debden street have won £30,000 in the People's Postcode Lottery.
In the draw on Tuesday June 1, the postcode CB11 3LH was picked in the #30KADAY Street Prize.
Every ticket holder with that postcode - which appears to be Deynes Road - gets a £30,000 cheque so some households may have multiple tickets and multiple pay-outs.
The subscription lottery charges players pay £10 a month, paid in advance.
Winning postcodes are selected at random.
One third of the money raised through People's Postcode Lottery goes to charity.
The draw was promoted by Postcode Animal Trust, which receives its funding from the players of People's Postcode Lottery.
Postcode Animal Trust then awards money to causes including Dogs Trust, PDSA, Cats Protection and Medical Detection Dogs.
