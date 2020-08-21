Advanced search

Future of Homebase could be decided as early as September

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 August 2020

Care home plans for Homebase in Saffron Walden. Photo: Charterhouse Property Group.

Care home plans for Homebase in Saffron Walden. Photo: Charterhouse Property Group.

Charterhouse Property Group

The planning inspectors deciding the Homebase Saffron Walden planning appeal could reach a decision in September.

Homebase staff campaigned on site to save their store. Photo: Homebase Saffron Walden.Homebase staff campaigned on site to save their store. Photo: Homebase Saffron Walden.

Charterhouse Property Group, which owns the building rented to Homebase, were refused permission to demolish it and build a care home by Uttlesford District Council in September 2019.

Their appeal before a member of the Planning Inspectorate was held online in July.

A Homebase representative said more than half of spending on DIY, hardware and garden items retained in Saffron Walden is accounted for by the store.

Uttlesford District Council told the hearing last month that the appeal should be dismissed, as there is no shortfall in care homes in the district.

But a representative for the landowner argued the property group should be allowed to do as it wishes, unless there is a good public interest reason to prevent them from doing so. They added that the claim that losing Homebase would damage one of UDC’s key economic sectors or places is “entirely unsubstantiated”.

