Published: 7:00 AM March 24, 2021

A decision about Stansted Airport's planning appeal is expected in summer 2021.

Stansted Airport's owners, Manchester Airports Group, had appealed against an Uttlesford District Council decision made in January 2020, to reject its expansion from 35 to 43 million passengers a year.

The government's planning inspectorate held a public inquiry over the last three months to hear submissions from a variety of interested parties.

The findings will be published in an Appeal Decision document. It will be available on the inspectorate's online casework portal.

A UDC spokesperson said: “The appeal process will continue to run until the appeal is determined, and it would therefore be inappropriate for the council to comment on its case.

You may also want to watch:

"The merits of the council’s case, as submitted and examined, remains a matter for the inspectors.”

Uttlesford Liberal Democrats have said they fear the decision on appeal against Stansted Airport’s expansion could result in ‘financial disaster’ for residents.