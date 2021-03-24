Decision scheduled for Stansted Airport planning appeal
- Credit: London Stansted Airport
A decision about Stansted Airport's planning appeal is expected in summer 2021.
Stansted Airport's owners, Manchester Airports Group, had appealed against an Uttlesford District Council decision made in January 2020, to reject its expansion from 35 to 43 million passengers a year.
The government's planning inspectorate held a public inquiry over the last three months to hear submissions from a variety of interested parties.
The findings will be published in an Appeal Decision document. It will be available on the inspectorate's online casework portal.
A UDC spokesperson said: “The appeal process will continue to run until the appeal is determined, and it would therefore be inappropriate for the council to comment on its case.
You may also want to watch:
"The merits of the council’s case, as submitted and examined, remains a matter for the inspectors.”
Uttlesford Liberal Democrats have said they fear the decision on appeal against Stansted Airport’s expansion could result in ‘financial disaster’ for residents.
Most Read
- 1 Outpouring of love upon closure of century-old corner shop impacted by Covid
- 2 Covid: All the deaths in Uttlesford towns and villages over a year
- 3 Nursery donates £5,000 to charities
- 4 In pictures: Fun for Comic Relief 2021
- 5 Covid reader survey reveals Saffron Walden is ready for a holiday!
- 6 Villages have highest percentage of first Covid jabs in Uttlesford
- 7 Scouts virtual hike for third Walden In LockDown
- 8 Music venue announces series of free online performances
- 9 Covid - One Year On: Saffron Walden joins the National Day of Reflection
- 10 Campaign launched against another solar farm plan for district