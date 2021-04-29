Video

Published: 12:11 PM April 29, 2021

The deer was cut free by the RSPCA at Carver Barracks, Saffron Walden - Credit: RSPCA

A large fallow buck got a camouflage net tangled around his antlers.

RSPCA inspector Jason Finch and animal rescue officer Jess Dayes were called to Carver Barracks training ground on Wednesday (April 21).

Jason said: “The poor deer had been spotted tearing and thrashing around in an area of scrubland on the barracks site.

"He’d managed to get a large camouflage net tangled around his antlers and was dragging it behind him.

“We managed to get hold of the end of the netting and wrap it around a tree to secure the young buck and stop him from throwing himself around, keeping him and us safer.

You may also want to watch:

"We used a rope to lasso his antlers and tie him to the tree to keep him restrained while we set about trying to cut him free.”

The deer was freed of the net and cantered off.

If you see an animal tangled in netting, call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

The deer had got his antlers tangled in netting. He was cut free by the RSPCA at Carver Barracks, Saffron Walden - Credit: RSPCA



