Delays on M11 near Stansted Airport due to debris on carriageway

Delays on M11. Picture: GEORGIA HINGSTON Archant

One lane was closed on the M11 northbound between junction 7 for Harlow and junction 8 for Stansted Airport after a skip lorry shed its load onto the carriageway.

The lane has re-opened after the debris was cleared, but Highways England is warning of more than two miles of congestion on approach.

Normal traffic conditions are expected by 3pm.