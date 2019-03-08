Design award for sheltered accommodation in Newport

Saunders Boston Architects and Uttlesford District Council have been awarded bronze at the National Housing for Older People Awards.

The awards celebrate examples of specialist housing for later life and Reynolds Court, a new build sheltered housing project in Newport, has won the top prize out of almost 25,000 retirement housing schemes or developments nationwide.

Darren Heffer, director of Saunders Boston Architects, said: "We are delighted to have won this award for Reynolds Court. It is fantastic that after years of hard work and development, the building has been recognised, not only for us as a company but for delivering a great quality of life for residents."

Reynolds Court was designed to create a sense of community for people over the age of 60. Through communal lounges, a garden room, hairdressing salon and guest apartments - residents are encouraged to engage with each other, but also the wider community.

Comprising 42 self-contained one and two-bedroom apartments that prioritise space, storage and high levels of natural lighting, Reynolds Court follows the Housing our Aging Population Panel for Innovation (HAPPI) design recommendations. All of the apartments have a balcony or private patio, and all contain wet rooms, fitted kitchens with built-in ovens, fridge freezers and laundry amenities.

The development has been designed to create improved, modern living conditions for retired residents, and to focus on sustainability through the use of sedum roofs; which encourage biodiversity and improve drainage and thermal qualities, allowing for reduced energy use.

Mr Heffer: "We always love working on schemes such as this. The sense of community and happiness that we see from residents fills us with such satisfaction and motivates us to continue to deliver excellent designs for the retirement and care community; receiving external recognition for our designs is just the icing on the cake.

"Saunders Boston Architects has been fortunate and privileged to work alongside Uttlesford District Council, a client that shares our passion for exemplar design and providing first class environments for its residents. This has led to the greater well-being of individual tenants and the wider community."