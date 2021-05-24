News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Diane does 3,000 press-ups for cancer care

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:16 PM May 24, 2021   
Diane Emsden does press-ups

Diane Emsden is raising money for Marie Curie - Credit: Archant/Supplied by Diane Emsden

A mum of three from Widdington has taken on a cancer-beating challenge set by Marie Curie.

Diane Emsden, 58, took on the cancer charity's fundraising challenge to complete 3,000 press-ups throughout May.

She said the challenge is testing her physical limits for a cause which has been hit hard by Covid-19.

Diane said: "I like a challenge and saw that Marie Curie was advertising its 3,000 Press-ups in May fundraiser.

"Despite being fairly fit this will test my limits."

Diane now hopes to smash the 3,000 target.

She started off completing roughly 100 press-ups every day, but is trying to double her efforts.

Diane is fundraising through Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/donate/454646082495825/1267412860328009/.

The charity said it has seen first-hand the challenges and distress around comforting dying people and saying goodbye to loved ones during the pandemic.

The charity believes Covid-19 has made it more challenging to care for patients, particularly around keeping patients' families and friends involved in care.

