Diarist Samuel Pepys’ rumoured den of “drunken debauchery” in Newport goes up for sale

A former Grade II listed five bedroom medieval hall house in Newport, dating back to the 16th century, with reputed links to the notable diarist, Samuel Pepys, has gone on the market.

Mulrian House has been a family home for the last 24 years and is thought to have been the ‘gentleman’s house’ referred to by Pepys in his diary when he stopped over in Newport on his journey to see Lord Braybrooke at Audley End during his visit in 1660.

The diarist records the house as being one with a brick cellar – something still present at Mulrian House, but now filled with rubble – and refers to ‘a night of drunken debauchery’ during his stay.

By 1909 the property had become a saddlery, making the most of its central position in the village.

Sally Smales from Mullucks Wells said: “This is a rare chance for a new family to own a beautiful historic medieval hall house which has been sympathetically extended to create the ‘wow’ factor. For a village house there is a large garden, and yet you are minutes away from the railway station at Newport, without the train noise and with excellent access to both London and Cambridge.”

The current owner, Glenis Ryan, has created a fabulous five bedroom home with her late husband, Kell Ryan, who was part of the family which founded the Stansted based airline, Ryanair, which went onto become the budget enterprise it is known for today.

Mrs Ryan said, “The house needed a lot of work when we moved in but we could see the potential with all the historic details, including crown posts and some stunning fireplaces and inglenooks – some of which we had to uncover.

“The date of 1694 on the front of the house is a record of when the property was rendered. The hall house actually dates back to 1520 – as we discovered when historians investigated some paint traces found in the roof.”

Mulrian House in Newport is on the market with Mullucks Wells on 01799 520520 for £1,350,000.